According to sources, 80 deaths in the last 24 hours have been reported in Pakistan by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases ascends to 457,288. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,330 on Sunday.

The latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,615 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

So far, Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad whereas, Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

Till now 204,103 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 131,428 in Punjab 54,948 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,117 in Islamabad, 17,909 in Balochistan, 7,961 in Azad Kashmir and 4,822 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover 3,604 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,319 in Sindh, 1,536 in KP, 389 in Islamabad, 204 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan has until now conducted 6,301,341 coronavirus tests and 37,206 in the last 24 hours. In addition, 407,405 coronavirus patients have been recharged health in the country whereas 2,365 patients are in critical condition.