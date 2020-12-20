Share:

Tank - Passing out parade of 361 police cadets belonging to tribal district South Waziristan held at Manzai Fort on Saturday.

The police recruits successfully completed 14-week professional training organised by Gomal Scouts of Frontier Core South.

Inspector General Frontier Corps (IG-FC) South Maj Gen Umar Bashir, Regional Police Officer (RPO) Dera Ismail Khan Yaseen Farooq, Commander FC Sector Headquarters South Brig Neik Naam Baig, Commandant Gomal Scouts Col Mazhar, Deputy Commissioner Tank Kabir Afridi, Deputy Commissioner South Waziristan Khalid Iqbal, and a good number of tribal elders attended the ceremony.

Addressing the ceremony, IG FC Maj Gen Umar Bashir said that 863 cadets of police had successfully completed the professional training at different training centres under the guidance of police and FC trainers. He said that Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police had rendered unmatchable sacrifices during the last two decades in war against terror and hoped the training would enhance the professional capacities of the police to counter crimes more effectively in the newly merged tribal districts.

He maintained that establishing a police force would bring durable peace in the tribal areas after their merger into Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.