“A guitar is more than just a sound box...

it is part of your soul.”

–Manuel Velazquez

The exact origins of the guitar are not known precisely. But according to one view, the word “guitar” probably comes from the Greek word “kithara.” Many scholars of musicology think that the history of guitar generally goes back to oud and lute. The ancestors of the present form of the guitar were perhaps produced in 16th century Spain.

However, the early guitars were narrower and more profound than the ones we have today. From then till the 19th century, this instrument underwent several transformations. The alterations made to the body of the guitar in the 19th century increased the sonority. Antonio Torres was the person behind the innovations to the musical instrument in that era.

And if we speak of the 20th century, then Andres Segovia was the man who made the guitar the most prominent instrument of concerts. Today, of all the string instruments, the guitar is perhaps the most popular one. And no other string instrument can replace any time soon.