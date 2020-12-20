Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pak Afghan Youth Forum held a cross-border media dialogue through video conferencing between notable media professionals from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Pakistan and Afghanistan are two brotherly neighbouring countries with a historic baggage of distrust but their peaceful coexistence is the only option with both. This was a unanimous resolution echoed by the participants of a webinar on ‘Pak Afghan Media Conclave’ organised under the auspices of Pak Afghan Youth Forum.

First session of this dialogue was titled “Role of Pak-Afghan Media in Peace Process and Future Regional Developments” in which keynote guest speaker Mr. Mahmood Jan (Deputy Speaker KP Assembly), assured that the essence of today’s dialogue would reach policymakers. He further said that the perceptions portrayed through mainstream media, especially when it comes to foreign media are not always correct particularly in case of Pak-Afghan relations. It is without any doubt that people of Pakistan still have love and care for Afghans. In the second session of webinar titled “Role of Media in strengthening Pak-Afghan Bilateral Relations,” Senator Faisal Javed (Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Information & Broadcasting) was of the view that media highlights bad news more than good news. Media needs to understand its impact and reporting must be honest and balanced. Same goes for entertainment media which has to play the role in nation building and societal values. Media Guru and former Information Minister, Mr. Javed Jabbar was of the view that when it comes to media partnership between Pakistan and Afghanistan, we just have zilch where both media need to engage in critical introspection.

Mir Aqa Popal, News Head of Tolo News Afghanistan, appreciated PAYF efforts to bring senior journalists from two sides together and hoped that both countries media should play their role in reducing bitterness, improving bilateral relations and journalism must be practiced with code of conduct and ethics.

Webinar was attended by notable speakers from both sides including Tahir Khan, Munizae Jahangir, Farzana Ali, Naeem Ullah Yousafzai, Rifatullah Orakzai, Ejaz Ahmed from Pakistan whereas Afghan Panel comprised of Shazia Haya, Munizah Abbasi, Asad Daudzai, Khalida Rasheed, Mujtaba Qasim, Khalid Olfat and Nargis Ehsan. Sessions were moderated by broadcast journalists Sumaira Khan and Nadia Naqi. Webinar highlighted and discussed the prospects of joint collaborations in sports commentary, drama and film making industry, training of media professionals and field reporters. The threat to lives of women journalists especially in Afghanistan and how much appreciation and value they need while reporting in conflict zones was also highlighted with proposed solutions to challenges. The nature of the event allowed the panelists to talk about their grievances openly, and interact with each other. There was a mutual will to collaborate and Pak Afghan Youth Forum intends to hold more such events in future to facilitate stronger ties between both neighboring countries.