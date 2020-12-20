Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Civil Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan called on Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar at CM’s office on Saturday and discussed matters of mutual interest, progress on the development schemes of his constituency and the overall political situation. MPA Amaar Khan was also present on this occasion. The meeting strongly condemned the negative politics of PDM.

Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that PDM wanted to destabilise the country. He said that nefarious designs of the opposition would be foiled with the cooperation of people.

The CM said that politics of public service will prevail and the politics of chaos has died down. The government has answered the politics of spreading anarchy and unrest with public service. He said that 22 crore people have rejected the treacherous agenda of opposition. The opponents should accept the facts after several defeats, CM added.

He said that process of real development in Punjab has been started and this journey would be continued. Those who try to create hurdle in this journey would remain unsuccessful like past. He said that former rulers intentionally/deliberately neglected some areas. He said that the incumbent government has given a vision of equal progress for all. Constructing and widening of roads from village to market will ensure progress and prosperity.