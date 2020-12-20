Share:

Islamabad-Police on Saturday used tear-gas shells to prevent protesting teachers from moving towards Bani Gala House, the residence of Prime Minister of Pakistan, to record their protest.

The teachers including Assistant Education Officers (AEOs) and Secondary School Educators (SSEs), under the banner of SSEs/AEOs Regularisation Movement Punjab, were protesting for the fulfilment of a host of their demands including regularisation of their contact service, something being denied by the Punjab government.

Scores of protestors were also detained during the police action.

More than 400 irate teachers later staged a sit-in at Bhara Kahu Road. A heavy contingent of police including elite force also rushed to the scene and sealed all the roads leading to PM Residence, the Bani Gala House.

The protest on Bhara Kahu Road led to a massive traffic blockade besides disconnecting land route movement between Murree and Azad Kashmir.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat also reached at the protesting site to hold talks with protestors but the teachers refused to accept the proposal of district administration and decided to continue agitation.

According to details, a large numbers of teachers arrived at federal capital from district Attock and tried to proceed towards PM Residence to register their protest against Punjab government which had not been accepting their demands.

However, heavy contingent of police and personnel of other law enforcement agencies (LEAs) already deployed at all surrounding roads did not allow the protestors to do so.

On this, the teachers started resistance and police fired tear gas shells at them causing slight injuries to some protesting teachers.

Scores of teachers have been arrested by the police and shifted to police stations.

Concerned authorities including DC Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat reached at the spot and invited the teachers for talks but they refused to accept his demand.

Superintendent of Police (SP) City Zone Umer Khan told The Nation that the teachers ‘compelled’ the police to take action as they were protesting in a very sensitive area where such rallies are not allowed due to security reasons. “We have nabbed as many as 40 teachers so far,” he said.

The SP said the police mainly relied on pushing the protestors away from no go zone. However, when they allegedly attempted to cross security barriers, police were forced to resort to firing tear gas, he claimed.

“We had been recruited in 2014 and we should be regularised as per old policy,” said an AEO while talking to media men. He said the government passed an act in 2018 according to which the teachers are being forced to appear in PPSC examination. “We will not do this,” he said.

Another SSE said police are using force against us and firing tear gas shells on our companions. “Such negative tactics will not scare us and we will continue our protest till acceptance of our demands,” he said.

Iftikhar Awan and Sardar Kamran, who are Teachers’ Union Focal Person for Tehsil Hazro and Attock, said police had arrested AEOs of Fateh Jang, Hassanabdal and Jhand that is injustice. He claimed more rallies are coming from Layyah, Jhang, Nankana Sahib, Kasoor and Sheikhupura to Islamabad to join the protest rally.

A representative of SSEs/AEOs Regularisation Movement Punjab told The Nation that the Punjab government had not regularised some 11000 SSEs and AEOs despite passing NTS and interviews for last seven years. He said the teachers are regularised only on orders of CM. “Our charter of demand is that we should be regularised unconditionally like it was done before in KPK in 2018 when 37000 educators were regularised by the government,” he said.

Earlier, DC Islamabad Muhammad Hamza Shafqaat invited the teachers to sit in National Press Club for solution of matter but the teachers refused his invitation. “I have informed the teachers that this issue is related to Punjab government and not federal,” said DC adding that teachers are very respected for us and we want to hold talk with them. DC also said nobody is allowed to take law into hands or spoil the peaceful atmosphere of Islamabad.

“Though protest is right of every citizen yet teasing citizens by blocking roads is not a good sign,” he said.

Till the filing of this report, the teachers were staging a sit in at Bhara Kahu Road while a heavy contingent of police and personnel of other LEAs are also on high alert to maintain law and order situation.