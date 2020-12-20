Share:

KARACHI - Pak Sarzameen Party (PSP) Chairman Syed Mustafa Kamal on Saturday said that PSP has decided to opt for the courts for continuous violations of the Constitution by the governments.

The followers of authoritarianism and dynastic politics manipulate the provisions of the Constitution relentlessly in their battle for lust, power and resources, and to hold the national, provincial and senate elections as per their will before or after the stipulated timeframe in the Constitution, but when it comes to local bodies elections, the only way to devolve rights and resources to public at the lowest level, incompetent and corrupt rulers become breathless. It is unfortunate that every government in Pakistan has violated the Constitution by violating the rights of the people enshrined in the Constitution which is a clear violation of Article 6.

What could be a more ambiguous and hypocritic policy of the Sindh government than that the chief minister of Sindh says that until there is an accurate census are not held, local body demarcation of constituencies cannot be formed, while on the other hand they are ready to hold immediate by-elections to the provincial and national assemblies in light of the same controversial census.

The incomplete 18th constitutional amendment has made chief ministers dictators. In Thar, children are dying of hunger every day. Inflation and unemployment have reached alarming levels.

Pakistan is being governed by tyrants, incompetent, corrupt and insensitive rulers, but they should remember that the system of disbelief can work but the system of tyranny cannot work.

He expressed these views while addressing hundreds of youths from district West on the occasion of their joining to PSP.

He added that the PM should hold local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), Punjab and Balochistan. The PM must fulfill his promise of ideal local bodies system and must hold immediate local body elections in the three provinces and persuade the chief minister of Sindh to devolve powers to the lowest level by holding local bodies election.

He further said that PSP will take the case of the people to the court as the PSP is the only political party of Pakistan which has solution to the problems of the people have also realised this fact.

PSP demands that the National Finance Commission (NFC) be made conditional with the Provincial Finance Commission. Also, powers and the resources should be devolved to lower levels so that public issues can be resolved at their doorstep.