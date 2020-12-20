Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Karachi President and Member Sindh Assembly Khurram Sher Zaman has said that the number of cases are increasing rapidly due to the second wave of corona across the country. During the first wave of corona, due to the positive policies and performance of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and the federal government, we were able to control the coronavirus to some extent. At present, the rate of corona cases is highest in Karachi. Karachi has seen a sharp rise in corona cases since last month’s PDM meeting hosted by the PPP. The coronavirus is causing a number of deaths in the city on daily basis, to which the PPP and PDM leadership are responsible.