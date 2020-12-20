Share:

LAHORE - Punjab University awarded four PhD degrees to the scholars in various disciplines, according to the varsity spokesman here Saturday. He explained that Shahid Ali S/o Mehboob Ali was awarded the Ph.D degree in the subject of Botany after approval of his thesis entitled ‘The Effect of Pre-Dispersal Seed Predators on Reproductive Potential of Calotropis Procera (Aiton) in Punjab, Pakistan’; Abdul Razzaq s/o Dost Muhammad in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘The Role of Talfiq in Contemporary Financial Issues (A Study in Perspective of Sharia Standards)’; Numan Anwar s/o Anwar-ul-Haq in the subject of Islamic Studies after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Shariah Status of E-Numbers – A Research-Based Analytical Study in the Perspective of the Permissibility and Impermissibility of Food Items’; and Muhammad Akram Riaz s/o Muhammad Riaz in the subject of Applied Psychology after approval of his thesis entitled ‘Acculturation and Mental Health Outcomes among International Students in Pakistan’.