Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid reviewed the development status of upgradation of Basic Health Units to 24/7 Model as well as progress of work under the Prime Minister Health Initiative in a meeting of the implementing team at the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department here on Saturday.

The meeting was attended by Secretary PSH Captain (Retd) Usman Younis and other senior officials of the department.

The Health Minister said, “The upgradation of the BHUs to 24/7 model is underway as per plan and will be completed before the stipulated deadline. Under this plan, all the BHUS will be upgraded to the 24/7 models to improve our indicators vis-à-vis Mother and Child Health.

As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, we are endeavoring to provide best possible facilities to people in far flung areas”.

She further said, “After the upgradation essential health services shall be available to people at their doorstep. Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has given us target to complete the upgradation as early as possible. The upgradation process is being completed in three phases. Our special focus is on revamping of the dilapidated BHUs. The development PC-1 for zonal developments is in final phase of approval. Healthcare services are on top of the priority list of the government. As a frontline worker of the Prime Minister Imran Khan, I believe in performance alone and serving the people, not sloganeering. The upgradation will also help us achieve the targets of Universal Health Coverage.”

Captain (Retd) Usman Younis said that the stringent monitoring of the development work is being ensured and the development work shall be completed within the stipulated deadlines.