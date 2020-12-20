Share:

HYDERABAD - Jamaat-e-Islami ameer Senator Siraj-ul-Haq has said Ulema and Mashaikh should come forward and provide leadership to the people, adding that his party is willing to follow them as they lead. Speaking at ‘Finality of Prophet (PBUH) and Honour of Ahl-e-Bait and Sahaba Conference’ here on Saturday, Siraj ul Haq said Ulema and Mashaikh should come forward with the power of Holy Quran and Sunnah and lead the people by providing them political leadership. “They should strive to enforce Nizam-e-Mustafa in Pakistan,” he emphasized and said, the enemies of Islam were conspiring against the Ummah. “We shouldn’t allow reducing any Muslim country to what we see in Iraq, Afghanistan and other war torn countries,” he said. The JI’s chief said that with the independence of Kashmir, the ideological and Islamic state of Pakistan would become complete. He said India was trying to stop the river water entering Pakistan so that it could badly hurt the country’s economy. Haq underlined that no Muslim could tolerate profanity against the Holy Prophet (PBUH), Ahl-e-Bait and Sahaba Ikraam. The Jamaat-e-Ulema-e-Pakistan (Noorani) President Sahibzada Abul Khair Muhammad Zubair and other speakers also expressed their views in the conference.