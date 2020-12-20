Share:

Smart lock down has been imposed on three more Union Councils (UCs) in Karachi, due to culminating cases of coronavirus in the metropolis.

According to details, the areas Model Colony, Korangi and Shah Faisal Town will be sealed for 14 days. While, the local administration has also closed three restaurants in South District for not implementing coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The decision came after Pakistan reported 80 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 457,288. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 9,330.

As per the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 2,615 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad. Punjab has overtaken Sindh in most number of casualties.

So far 204,103 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 131,428 in Punjab 54,948 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 36,117 in Islamabad, 17,909 in Balochistan, 7,961 in Azad Kashmir and 4,822 in Gilgit-Baltistan.

Moreover, 3,604 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 3,319 in Sindh, 1,536 in KP, 389 in Islamabad, 204 in Azad Kashmir, 179 in Balochistan, and 99 in GB.

Pakistan till now has conducted 6,301,341 coronavirus tests and 37,206 in the last 24 hours; whereas, 407,405 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country while 2,365 patients are in critical condition.