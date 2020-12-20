Share:

LAHORE - Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has vowed to end political interference in Pakistan Railways (PR) and make it a profitable department. “Give me some time. I will ensure zero political interference in PR,” he said while talking to the media after chairing a meeting at Railways Headquarters on Saturday.

Azam Swati stressed the need for running railway on commercial basis. He expressed the resolve to utilize all resources for improving the department’s state of affairs.

“I have accepted the challenge. I will try to deliver as a railways minister. Although, I may not be able to perform as good as Sheikh Rashid sahib, but still I would make an effort,” he said, and added, “You (media) are the fourth pillar of the state. Media should keep an eye on the situation and help government improve the institution.”

Swati said measures would be taken for the safety of passengers. “We have written letters to the provincial ministers for ensuring safety at railway crossings. People’s safety is a top priority of Pakistan Railways,” he said.