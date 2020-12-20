Share:

TIMERGARA - The Lower Dir District Livestock and Dairy Development Department on Saturday launched distribution of vaccinated chickens under the prime minister’s backyard poultry initiative.

Representative of Special Assistant to Chief Minister and former village council nazim Ijaz Ahmad and District Director Livestock Dr Khalil-ur-Rahman were the chief guests on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Ijaz Ahmad said the programme announced by the prime minister would provide animal protein to the under nourished population. He said the project would prove helpful for improvement of home budgets.

Dr Khalil said a total of 2390 units would be distributed among beneficiaries on four distribution points at Hayaserai, Timergara, Munda and Chakdara. “One unit includes five hen and a cock and its production ratio is high than ordinary chicken,” he said adding that the government had paid 80 percent subsidy on each unit.