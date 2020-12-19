Share:

It is evident that any response by governments to counter the pandemic through vaccination programmes needs to be well-thought-out, comprehensive, prepared but also quick. Now is the time for the federal and provincial governments to map out proper vaccination strategies, as global vaccines start rolling out. Though Pakistan has not so far procured one, it needs to stay on top and have programmes in place for effective distribution.

Thus the Sindh government’s quick response of a detailed vaccination plan must be appreciated. The plan has identified four phases in accordance of the priority of people who should be the first to receive COVID-19 protection, with the early phases focused on frontline health workers and senior citizens, and the last two phases reserved for people with co-morbidities and then at last, the general population. There is also an administrative part of the plan, which includes training of personnel and identification of health facilities where the vaccination would be made available.

Considering that Pakistan is being active on the vaccination front, taking part in clinical trials, it should hopefully not be too far that the country too procures one. For that to happen as soon as possible, Pakistan needs to have vaccination distribution strategies planned out across the country so it can present a credible case for efficient eradication of the virus.

The other provinces could learn from Sindh’s plan. Still there are a lot of other factors to counter in to make the plan really well-rounded. The government should look back to its previous vaccination campaigns and epidemic-response strategies for inspiration. Additional planning is needed to operationalise a vaccination response to COVID-19, which is much larger in scope and complexity than other previous outbreak-related vaccination responses.

Breaking down vaccine recipients into phases is the first step. To ensure equitable access to vaccinations, information about populations and the logistical requirements for providing them access to COVID-19 vaccination services, along with figuring out how to break down taboos and stigmas of vaccinations, is the bigger step, and it requires collective collaboration between provinces, the federal government and WHO and other public health organisations.