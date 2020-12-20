Share:

RAWALPINDI- A female victim of Ganjmandi bombing, who was battling for life in a hospital, died on Saturday, informed sources. The deceased has been identified as Yasmin Bibi, resident of Siham Peshawar Road, they said. According to sources, a woman namely Yasmin Bibi wife of Muhammad Iqbal, a clerk in Metropolitan Corporation, arrived in Ganjmandi along with her son in law for shopping on December 13 (Sunday last) when two unknown militants hurled a grenade at public which blasted leaving 25 people including Yasmin Bibi injured critically. Rescue 1122 and other civilians had shifted the injured to District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Raja Bazaar for medical treatment. However, the victim lady succumbed to fatal injuries, sources said. The doctors have handed over the dead body of woman to legal heirs after conducting post-mortem. The funeral prayer of the deceased was offered in her native town by scores of area people. It may be noted that Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) Rawalpindi had registered a case against unknown militants involved in Ganjmandi bombing but no accused could be arrested or traced so far.