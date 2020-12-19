Share:

HAMILTON-New Zealand will be boosted by the return of skipper Kane Williamson and senior pacers, Tim Southee and Trent Boult, as they take on Pakistan in the second match of the T20I series at Seddon Park in Hamilton today (Sunday).

Notably, Williamson returns after his paternity leave and will skipper the hosts. His return also poses a problem for the Kiwis who have had a settled top four right from the series against West Indies. Who sits out for Williamson to play in his usual role? Martin Guptill, who has four single-digit scores in his last five outings in the format, will be under pressure to retain his spot. With Glenn Phillips, Tim Seifert and Devon Conway making crucial knocks in the last few games, Guptill could make way for Williamson.

Blair Tickner and Mark Chapman, who were both in the XI for the first game, aren’t in the squad for the next couple of games. Boult could take Tickner’s spot while Williamson could also come in for Chapman, with the others in the middle-order going down one position to slot the captain in at No.3. Southee might also step in for one of the other pacers. Pakistan, on the other hand, might also be looking to strengthen their top-order. With no Babar Azam, they might opt to bring in the experience of Sarfaraz Ahmed and the all-round quality of Ifthhikar Ahmed. Two out of Abdullah Shafique, Haider Ali and Khushdil Shah could miss out as a result.

Slumping to 20/4, Pakistan appeared to be out of the game with Jacob Duffy producing a stunning showing on debut. The middle-order revival gave them a handy total, but Pakistan will know they will need to do better to test the Kiwis at home. In the previous series between these sides in UAE, Pakistan made middling totals, but the bowlers did an exemplary job to help them sweep the series 3-0.

Pakistan stand-in skipper Shadab Khan said: “We went down to 20 for 4 and then we did exceptionally well to get to where we did. But if you get into that position it is difficult to come back. We were a bit rusty, and the conditions here are different to Pakistan. They are young players who will learn quick.” New Zealand pacer Jacob Duffy said: “I’ve got a particular brand of cricket I like to play, things that have worked for me. I wanted to stick to my guns, and hopefully my best is good enough to get the job done.”