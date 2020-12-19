Share:

ISLAMABAD-The massive free-floating iceberg that is dangerously approaching South Georgia island appears to have lost a large chunk along its path. A NASA satellite capture an image of iceberg A68a, which shows its northernmost section is missing. Scientists theorize the 70 square mile chunk was clipped off when the frozen structure hit the continental shelf outside of the island, ‘spawning a new berg’. The newly formed piece will soon receive its own name, as the smaller iceberg is large enough for maritime agencies to observe its path. Iceberg A68a, which measures 1,500-square-miles, broke from the Antarctic peninsula’s Larsen C ice shelf in July 2017 and headed slowly for the open ocean.