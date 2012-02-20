

LAHORE – The Central Punjab Secretary Information of the PPP, Dr Fakhruddin Chaudhry said on Sunday he had no intention of leaving his party. He, however, revealed that several parties were in contact with him and wanted him to join them.

Talking to TheNation in the context of his reported meeting with Hamza Shahbaz Sharif, the PPP leader said he was a political man and there was nothing unusual in meeting politicians from other parties.

Dr Fakhar’s close circles, in the meantime however, have claimed that he was angry with the party leadership for being ignored since long. They said he might leave if the PPP did not address his grievances.

Meanwhile, two of President Zardari’s political secretaries — Fauzia Wahab and Rukhsana Bangash — called Dr Fakhar to know if he was planning to leave the PPP.

He, reportedly, told the two ladies that the news about his joining the PML-N was wrong. Upon this, he was asked to clear his position by addressing a news conference, to which he agreed, but there was no word from him till late Sunday night that he was going to dispel the impression about quitting the party through media.

Meanwhile, PPP’s central Punjab General Secretary, Samiullah Khan said that Dr Fakhar had never expressed his reservations, if he had any, before the party leadership. “I tried to contact him today but he could not be reached on his cell phone,” he added while talking to this scribe.