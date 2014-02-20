LONDON (AFP): David Bowie could become the oldest recipient of a Brit Award when Britain’s version of the Grammys takes place on Wednesday. Bowie, 67, nominated in the best British male solo Artiste category for his unexpected comeback last year with album “The Next Day”, is tipped to win the award for the first time since 1984. The current oldest winner is Welsh crooner Tom Jones, who received an honorary prize for his outstanding contribution to music in 2003, when he was 62.

Bowie is ranked the 1/3 odds-on favourite by bookmakers to beat James Blake, Tom Odell, John Newman and Jake Bugg - who are all at least 40 years younger than him.

It would be only Bowie’s second proper win at the Brits - besides his 1984 award, his only other title was an honorary one in 1996 for his outstanding contribution to British music. If Bowie turns up to collect his prize at the O2 Arena in London it would be a huge surprise as he has kept an enigmatically low profile in New York for the past decade.

British teen heartthrobs One Direction are the act to beat for the best video prize for their single “Best Song Ever”. The award will be decided by social media for the first time at the Brits, with voting open to fans around the world as the show will be screened on YouTube in a bid to boost its international status.

With almost 18 million followers on Twitter, Harry Styles and his One Direction bandmates have a clear advantage. Ellie Goulding is expected to take the best British female prize, while Sheffield rockers Arctic Monkeys - who drew critical acclaim for a more polished sound on fifth album “AM” - are hot favourites for the best British group prize.

Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams - who provided the vocals behind Daft Punk’s global smash hit “Get Lucky” - and Arctic Monkeys will perform live during the show.