LAHORE - While the fate of unregistered stents confiscated by the Federal Investigation Agency last month still hangs in balance, the FIA has claimed to have seized 20,000 unregistered catheters from Allama Iqbal International Airport (AIIAP).

Sources say these catheters were imported by one Pak Punjab Cardex Medical System, which is already facing charges of selling unregistered stents.

Catheters are medical devices that can be inserted in the body to treat diseases or perform a surgical procedure.

A probe into the unregistered stents scam unearthed last month led the agency to find the consignment (of catheters) that was scheduled to reach Lahore airport. An FIA team visited AIIAP where the shipment was just landed. It was found that newly imported catheters were also unregistered.

Customs authorities, after requested by the FIA, seized the consignment and asked the importer to first get permission from the agency to get their consignment released.

Even as the FIA has brought the matter to the knowledge of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP), sources in the agency believe it is not going to lead them anywhere.

Moreover, the role of Provincial Quality Control Board (PQCB), in the current and previous cases of spurious drugs, has remained very controversial.

Both - DRAP and PQCB - play very important role for the registration of case against the accused who deal in such illegal activities.

Last month, an FIA team raided Mayo Hospital and found M/S Pak Punjab Caredex Medical System and M/S Saving Life Technology involved in selling stents in an illegal manner at the hospital lab in connivance with the head of the cardiac ward.

All the unregistered stents were taken into the custody and the case was sent to PQCB through proper channel, even the Supreme Court took suo motu notice of the matter, but despite passage of four week the PQCB authorities could not issue directions to register a case against the accused.

This is not the first case the Health authorities are reluctant to decide, as a spurious dugs case has been lying pending with PQCB since April 2016 for permission of registration of an FIR.

Last year, the FIA had recovered spurious and unregistered drugs worth Rs4 million from DHQ Hospital Jhang. As per details, Cylex Pharma, owned by Riyasat Bhatti of Vehari, manufactured ‘Roxitharomycine’ a chewable anti-biotic tablet after preparing fake registration letter of Drug Regulatory Authority Pakistan (DRAP). One tablet costs Rs1.50 while it was being sold for Rs27.

The Punjab government issued tenders for the supply of the said medicine in 2015 to Pakpattan, Bahawalnagar, Rajanpur and Jhang districts. Tenders were approved and supply was started, but the Pakpattan health EDO refused to receive the medicine, saying it was not a registered drug.

Later, other districts except Jhang which received the medicine also refused to accept it.

The FIA also received information that unregistered medicine was being supplied to different districts on which it got registration letter of the medicine and sent the same to the DRAP authorities for verification. The DRAP authorities did not verify the letter, declaring it fake.

Then FIA and drug staff however conducted a raid, recovered spurious drugs and sent a report to DRAP for registration of a case, but no action has been taken so far despite passage of 10 months.

An FIA officer, seeking anonymity, said he personally visited the offices of the chief secretary, additional chief secretary and secretary to bring the matter to their notice, but they remained unmoved. “FIA Punjab Director Dr Usman Anwar also contacted authorities concerned repeatedly for action, but to no avail,” he added.

As per Section 19(6) of Drug Act, 1976, a provincial or federal drug inspector has to report seizure of spurious drugs to PQCB or appellate board and seek permission for registration of a case. But PQCB meets occasionally due to which most of the time many critical issues remain pending with it for permission of a case registration.

Sources said amendments were made to Drug Rules, 2015, to expedite the case registration process, but chemist and pharmacist associations opposed it and got a stay order from a court against the decision.