RAWALPINDI: All parks in Rawalpindi remained closed on Sunday but in Cantonment area they were open to the visitors.

According to sources in Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA), “the public parks were closed due to security concerns . They would reopen once things are under control.”

On the contrary, parks in cantonment area, Ayub Park run by the Army Heritage Foundation, Jinnah Park near the district courts, Racecourse Park and others were open.

Visitors were not allowed to go to Nawaz Sharif Park, Liaquat Bagh, Commercial Market Park and all the 40 small parks in Rawalpindi. PHA officials did not allow the visitors for morning and evening walks too. Children were being turned away too due to security threat.

On Sunday people usually visit the parks but they were unaware of the closure and had to go through a lot of inconvenience.