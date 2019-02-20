Share:

ISLAMABAD - The KSE 100-index of Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continued the bearish trend on Tuesday as it fell by 262.4 points (0.66%) to close at 39,957 points. A total of 56,016,210 shares were traded, whereas the value of shares traded during the day stood at Rs 3.005 billion. Out of 317 companies, share prices of 81 companies recorded increase while that of 215 companies registered decrease whereas 21 companies remained stable in yesterday’s trading. KEL was the volume leader with 9,979,500 shares, and its per share price decreased by Rs 0.03 to close at Rs 6.43 per share.

STPL remained the runner up with 6,863,000 shares traded during the day and its price also decreased by Rs 1.10 per share to close at Rs 22.02 followed by PAEL, trading volume of which was recorded 5710,000 shares, and its price per share edged up by Rs 0.02 and closed at Rs 26.03.