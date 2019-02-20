Share:

RAWALPINDI - As many as 87,000 children upto 10 years of age are being vaccinated under anti-polio drive in 16 union councils of Municipal Corporation Rawalpindi(MCR) and Rawalpindi Cantonment Board (RCB) areas kicked off here on Tuesday.

Talking to APP, Incharge Anti-Polio drive Chaudary Muhammad Hussain said as the previous age limit for administration of polio drops was five years. The government has decided to adopt a zero-tolerance policy to administer polio vaccinations to children. up to 10 years of age, he added.