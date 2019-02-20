Share:

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan recorded a budget deficit of one trillion rupees in just six months despite the fact that provincial governments generated massive surplus budgets and development budget was cut.

The country’s expenditures stood at Rs3.36 trillion as against the revenues of Rs2.33 trillion during the first half (July to December) of the ongoing fiscal (FY2019) year. The budget deficit was recorded at Rs1.03 trillion (2.7 percent of the GDP), according to the latest data of ministry of finance. The government is struggling to restrict the budget deficit despite introducing two mini budgets in last six months.

The government had upward projected the budget deficit to 6.3 percent of the GDP (Rs2.39 trillion) for the ongoing fiscal year as against the target of 5.1 percent of the GDP. The incumbent PTI led government had made the fiscal adjustment of 2.5 percent of GDP in September 2018 to restrict the budget at 5.1 percent of the GDP during FY2019. The government had slashed the Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) by Rs125 billion to Rs675 billion for the ongoing fiscal year. The reduction was the part of the mini budget, which was announced by the incumbent government to control the budget deficit . In mini-budget, the government had also taken additional taxation measures worth of Rs178 billion. However, the deficit is still increasing.

According to the data, the country’s expenditures were recorded at Rs3.36 trillion (8.7 percent of the GDP). The government had spent Rs876.7 billion on paying domestic and foreign debt servicing. The break-up of interest payment showed that Rs752.098 billion was spent on domestic debt and Rs124.6 billion of the foreign debt. The government had allocated Rs1.6 trillion for interest payment for the entire current fiscal year. However, the amount could surge due to the sharp rupee depreciation. Dollar value had touched historic level of Rs135 last month.

Meanwhile, an amount Rs479.6 billion was spent on defence budget. The government had allocated Rs1.1 trillion for the defence for the current fiscal year. Meanwhile, the government had spent only Rs160.5 billion on federal developments projects in the first half of the present financial year. Meanwhile, the provincial governments had spent Rs167.7 billion on the development projects. The documents showed that the government spent Rs186.7 billion on pension payments, Rs68.8 billion on public order and safety affairs, Rs41.9 billion on education, Rs7.2 billion on health and Rs5.9 billion on recreation, culture and religion.

Of the total revenues of Rs2.33 trillion, the government collected around Rs244.6 billion as non-tax revenues during the first half of the FY2019. In non-tax revenues, the government had collected Rs5.8 billion as mark-up on public sector entities, Rs30.2 billion as dividend, Rs63.2 billion as profit of State Bank of Pakistan, Rs6.3 billion as defence, Rs9.3 billion as passport fee and Rs6.5 billion as discount remained on crude oil, Rs41.9 billion as royalties on gas and oil, Rs4.5 billion as windfall levy against crude oil and Rs59.2 billion through other sources.

The four provincial governments recorded budget surplus of Rs273.2 billion during July to December period of FY2019, as their expenditures remained at Rs1.22 trillion as compared to the revenues of Rs1.47 trillion. The government had budgeted provinces to give budget surplus of Rs285.6 billion during current fiscal year.