ISLAMABAD-The two-week workshop of cartoon making is continued to serve art lovers with basic and advance techniques of cartooning till February 21 here at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA).

The workshop is open for media, students, cartoonists and artists having a background of drawing to provide them training of political cartooning while renowned cartoonist Shujaat Ali was conducting the workshop at National Art Gallery of PNCA.

Shujaat Ali is among the pioneers of animated political cartoon. He is well known and most modern political/editorial cartoonist among his contemporary practitioners, both domestically in Pakistan and abroad.

He has received recognition and awards as best editorial cartoonist from the beginning of his career in 1992. He is the first ever teacher of political cartooning in Pakistan as well as teach this new style to others.

PNCA regularly organize workshops touching upon varied dimensions of fine arts such as Calligraphy, Islamic ornamentation, Ceramic and pottery, miniature painting, paper making, print making etc. These workshops have helped students to benefit and enhance their skills in a limited time sphere, said the organizers.

These workshops not only focus on practical skills but also educate the participants about the theoretical training with basic and advanced techniques to bring professionalism in amateur artists. Such opportunities explore hidden talent of children, students, youngsters and local artists for promoting and preserving the rich culture of the country as well as to refine the talent of students. Various workshops and training courses have been organized by the PNCA for children and youngsters to express themselves with some techniques that help build their personalities.