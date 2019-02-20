Share:

ISLAMABAD - Central Development Working Party (CDWP) Tuesday approved four projects of worth Rs 806.202 million and referred two projects of worth Rs 7404.567 million to ECNEC for further approval.

The CDWP meeting, chaired by Federal Minister for Planning, Development & Reforms and Deputy Chairman Planning Commission Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtyar, deferred the approval of Kachhi Canal Project costing Rs 25.73 billion.

The meeting was also attended by Secretary Planning Zafar Hasan, members and senior officials from federal and provincial governments. The CDWP also granted time extension to seven projects in water resources, education and energy sectors.

The projects presented for approval related to water resources, health, physical planning and housing.

In water resources sector, Water Resources Division presented Kachhi Canal Project. Talking about the project, the minister said that the project will irrigate millions of acres of land in District Dera Bugti, Balochistan, besides providing water for agriculture. Minister Khusru Bakhtyar said that this project would boost the agricultural production in the area as well as provide clean drinking water to local community etc.

Keeping in mind the technical aspects of the Kachhi Canal project, Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiyar constituted a committee for detailed review of the project which will submit its report within 15 days.

Water Resource Division presented another project ‘Review of feasibility study and detailed design of Burj Aziz Khan Dam Project, Pishin Lora, of worth Rs 67.407 million’ which was approved in the meeting. The Dam envisages the short reservoir water of 23 MGD and the project will supply 21 MGD drinking water to Quetta city.

In health sector, Ministry of National Health services, Regulation & coordination presented four projects for Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS). While talking on health projects, the minister said that provision of health facilities is among the top priorities of the present government and called for timely completion of these projects to provide relief to the people.

The first approved project of Ministry of National Health services, Regulation & coordination was upgradation of existing facilities at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Islamabad worth Rs 200 million. The second project approved is construction of female doctor hostel at PIMS worth RS 222.062 million. The third project of procurement of MRI Equipment for Radiology Department of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) worth Rs 316.733 million was also given approval in the meeting. The fourth project related to health ‘Extension of Intensive Care Department of Mother & Child Health care Center Hospital PIMS , Islamabad worth Rs 3886.567 million’ was referred to ECNEC.

In physical planning and housing sector, CDWP referred the project of construction of four sewerage treatment plants and related sewerage system to treat the waste water falling into Korang river, Rawal Lake and their area of Islamabad worth Rs3518 million to ECNEC. The project aims to control pollution resulting from untreated sewerage directly coming into the Rawal Lake Islamabad from neighboring settlements through installation of four sewerage treatment plants.