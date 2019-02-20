Share:

ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi Tuesday said that Pakistan and India cannot afford unrest and chaos.

He met with Pakistan’s High Commissioner to India Sohail Mehmood, who was called to Islamabad amid tension with India.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on overall security situation of the region in particular context of Indian allegations against Pakistan over the Pulwama attack, the foreign ministry said in a statement.

Sohail Mehmood, a top candidate for the foreign secretary’s slot, was called ‘for consultations’ after India summoned its envoy Ajay Basaria. The neighbours summoned each other’s envoys following the Pulwama attack.

Foreign Minister Qureshi said: “We are seriously reviewing the emerging situation and I have written a letter to the UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres apprising him about the situation.” He said Pakistan wanted peace in the region as unrest and chaos would not serve anyone’s interest.

Earlier yesterday, speaking at a news conference in Multan, Qureshi urged the Indian leadership not to endanger the regional peace and stability for the sake of their political ends.

He regretted that the Indian government was giving a specific dimension and political colour to the Pulwama incident with an aim to isolate Pakistan diplomatically. He said India cannot succeed in such designs by blaming Pakistan for each and every incident in Kashmir.