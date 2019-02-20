Share:

LAHORE - The opening day matches of the Chapter 2 Punjab Polo Cup 2019 couldn’t take place due to wet outfields here at Lahore Polo Club ground on Tuesday.

Lahore Polo Club President Malik Atif Yar Tiwana has said that now the same matches will be played today (Wednesday) as Newage/Diamond Paints will compete against RR Event Planners/Momin Ghee at 11:00 am while Master Paints Black will vie against Barry’s in the second match of the day at 12:00 pm.

“Chapter 2 is extremely proud to be associated with the Punjab Polo Cup. Polo is a game of intellect, prowess, art and beauty. Chapter 2 celebrates indigenous art and translates it into urban fashion and encapsulated within our design is craft. We look for new avenues to champion progressive Pakistan, and our partnership with the Lahore Polo Club is an extension of this commitment,” said Anjum Nida Rahman, Director Corporate Communication, Chapter 2.