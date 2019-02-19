Share:

ISLAMABAD- Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) sought China’s support to establish a physical rehab centre, a statement said.

A five-member Chinese delegation of Tianjin People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (TPAFFC) visited the Pakistan Red Crescent Society (PRCS) National Headquarters here on Tuesday.

Vice-President TPAFFC Chen Weiming led the delegation.

A meeting was arranged for the delegation in the Committee Room chaired by the PRCS Secretary General Khalid Bin Majeed.

Joint Director Operations Muhammad Abaidullah Khan briefed the delegates about the humanitarian projects and major emergency operations carried out by the PRCS with the support of the Red Cross Society of China at different times.

The areas for future cooperation with the PRCS including maintenance/renovation of a 50-bed hospital in Gilgit, establishment of a vocational training and resource centre in Islamabad, procurement of a blood donation bus and equipment for Regional Blood Donor Center, and technical and financial support for establishment of PRCS Business Tower and Rehabilitation Centre at the National Headquarters also came under discussion.

Secretary-General PRCS Khalid Bin Majeed highly appreciated the support of Red Cross Society of China during major disasters such as earthquakes in 2005 and 2015, floods in 2010, 2011, 2013 and 2014, establishment of state-of-the-art Fraternity Emergency Care Centre in Gwadar and another such health facility in Quetta.

He said that PRCS is keen to set up a physical rehabilitation centre in Islamabad to provide artificial limbs to handicapped people.

He said the PRCS looked forward to Chinese technical and financial support for the establishment of this centre to help those needing the most.

Chen Weiming said the purpose of his visit was to establish a strong connection with China and to explore areas for collaboration and ventures on One Belt, One Road.

He said the PRCS was a vibrant, dynamic National Society having a very strong humanitarian capability.

He said the Red Cross Society of China was working extensively on providing relief to people with disability and serious illness and requested the PRCS to share comprehensive proposals and plans for possible collaboration and cooperation.

At the end of the ceremony, PRCS Secretary General and President TPAFFC exchanged mementoes.

It is pertinent to mention that the delegation is visiting Pakistan primarily to discuss business and investment cooperation with the Pakistani side.