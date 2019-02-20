Share:

K2 Kings delegation calls on tourism minister

LAHORE (PR): A meeting was held between Minister for Tourism Raja Yassir Humayon Sarfraz and executive committee of K2 Kings Tourists Association of Pakistan at Minister Block Punjab Secretariat.

Minister and Association’s Sohail Yosuf (chairman), Ali Ahmad Tahir (president), Ahmad Junaid Zaidi (secretary information) discussed the problems of bikers tourists. Some useful suggestions for promotion of tourism and support for bikers’ community were also discussed in detail. Tourism minister showed his full cooperation with the Association for supporting the promotion of tourism. He also appreciated the efforts done by the Tourists Association and especially for promotion of bikers tourism.

The association also informed the minister about a tourism event with reference to Pakistan Day on 23 March, arranged at Kund Malir beach, Makran Coastal Highway, Balochistan. In this event, tourists and bikers are coming from all over the country. The association invited the Minister at Minar-e-Pakistan in a ceremony from where bikers will depart for Kund Malir, which he accepted. The deligation of association also presented certificate of appreciation to the minister.

Acumen holds event

KARACHI (PR): Acumen held a celebration ceremony for the Pakistan Fellows Class of 2018. The ceremony commemorated the completion of the 2018 cohort’s first year as Acumen Fellows and their induction into a global community of over 500 Acumen Fellows. During the celebration, these 21 social changemakers, the 6th cohort of Acumen Pakistan Fellows, showcased their leadership journeys, to an audience of Acumen team and board members, sponsors, investees, social activists, enterpreneurs and exemplary professionals from the fields of healthcare, education, finance and law.

Daraz and HBL team up

LAHORE (PR): Pakistan’s leading ecommerce platform, Daraz, and HBL, Pakistan’s largest bank in the private sector, have come together once again to offer customers a great offer, HBL Wednesdays. ‘HBL Wednesdays’ will be a year-long partnership between Daraz and HBL.

‘HBL Wednesdays’ offers HBL customers a 10% site-wide discount on all HBL debit cards and HBL credit cards. HBL customers can enjoy the discount on an assortment of more than 3 million products across a variety of categories including mobiles and accessories, TV and home appliances and home and lifestyle.

Ocean Marina’s property partnership

DUBAI (PR): Ocean Marina Gwadar & Siddiqsons Limited Pakistan announced their official property partnership with Quetta Gladiators in Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season-4. Sher Bahadur Khan Khattak, CEO Ocean Marina Gwadar, appreciated Nadeem Omar and congratulated Captain Sarfaraz Ahmed on their recent victory. During ceremony, Khattak also announced Gwadar’s First Cricket Stadium to be inaugurated on the name of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

During ceremony, Khattak added that Tariq Rafi, Chairman Siddiqsons Limited, has advised on development of Gwadar with their project Ocean Marina Gwadar.

University of Bradford team to visit Pakistan

LAHORE (PR): A delegation from the University of Bradford will visit Pakistan later this month to create new partnerships between the country and the Bradford region. The trip will look to engage with alumni and key stakeholders and create new opportunities for the two areas to collaborate.

The delegation, which includes Vice-Chancellor Brian Cantor and senior academics along with the Director of External Affairs, Mark Garratt, will visit Lahore, Islamabad and Karachi from 22-28 February. The team will host a series of dinners titled ‘Destination Bradford: Education & Culture from the heart of the UK’. This will be in addition to holding discussions and meetings with institutions and senior government officials.

In Lahore, the University of Bradford will be a key partner of the Lahore Literature Festival. There are long standing links between Bradford and Pakistan, including the current Prime Minister Imran Khan, being a former chancellor at the university.