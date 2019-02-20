Share:

Islamabad- The doctor from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) who died of burn injuries at Burn Care Center (BCC) of Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) was brought four hours late in an emergency, while had suffered above burn 80 percent wounds, the incident report said on Tuesday. Members of family of Dr Adnan, had accused BCC staff of negligence in providing timely and required healthcare to the patient. The family had urged an inquiry on the matter.

The incident report claimed that the patient was brought in BCC emergency more than four hours late with 80—85percent full thickness flame burns with grade three inhalation injuries, without any wound dressing.

Dr Adnan and his children had suffered burn injuries due to gas leakage in the room. The attendants had also alleged that non-availability of dialysis machine at BCC also led to the unfortunate incident of 27 years old Dr Adnan. The incident report said that nephrology consultant was called to examine the medical condition of the patient following the requests of the attendants and she advised urgent dialysis of the patient.

Meanwhile, according to the BCC guidelines dialysis could not be held of a patient with acute burn injuries within 24 hours, and if dialysis is essential following the opinion of the physician then mobile dialysis unit is shifted to BCC as the patent was not stable to shift in Medical Ward-1 of the hospital, said the report.

However, the nephrology consultant was not convinced of shifting mobile dialysis machine to BCC and the patient couldn’t be moved to another ward because of his unstable condition, the report said.

The report also mentioned that the patient was though initially referred back to the regional hospital on non-availability of beds, but was admitted later on special provisions looking into his critical condition.

The incident report claimed that “police was informed regarding the suspicious circumstances of the of the burn and MLC was requested The respondent came around at 8:00 and asked the on-call doctor to take the statement and they will proceed the case afterwards. The MLC was registered in the afternoon after the patient was put on the ventilator”.

The report also added that examining the worsening situation of the patient, the attendants were consulted for putting the patient on a ventilator which the attendants refused, while the BCC staff had to take permission from father in law of the patient.

The report also mentioned that during the stay of the deceased 45 emergencies were received in BCC but only five were admitted, while the family members also interfered in the clinical treatment of the patient which was against the medical protocols.