Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane is close to a comeback from his ankle injury and could even play some part in his side's Premier League game away to Burnley this coming weekend.

Sky Sports reported on Tuesday that Kane returned to full training on Monday to put the final touches to his recovery to an injury he suffered in the closing moments of his side's defeat to Manchester United on January 13.

Early indications were that the Tottenham captain would be out of action until well into March, but he has made what Spurs' coach Mauricio Pochettino called a fortnight ago "unbelievable" progress.

Kane had scored 14 league goals in 22 appearances and four goals in the Champions League before his injury, but although it will clearly be a welcome return, his teammates have done an excellent job to cover for his loss.

South Korean forward Heung Min-Son has been in exceptional form with 11 league goals, while Fernando Llorente has enjoyed a return to action after spending a long time as Kane's understudy as Spurs have won all of their Premier League matches since Kane's injury to keep pace with Manchester City and Liverpool at the top of the table.

They also took a huge step towards the quarterfinals of the Champions League a week ago with a 3-0 win at home to Borussia Dortmund, although the disappointments were their exit from the FA Cup after being beaten away to Crystal Palace and their defeat on penalties to Chelsea in the semifinal of the Carabao Cup to miss out on a place in this Sunday's final