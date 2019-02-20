Share:

Ahmed Hassan Moughal, President, Islamabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry has called upon the government to arrange the passage of amended bill of new rent law from parliament for early promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad in order to resolve the longstanding issue of local traders.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of ICCI Traders Welfare Committee held at Chamber House, which was attended by Office Bearers of various market associations.

Ahmed Hassan Moughal said that trading community had been demanding for the promulgation of a balanced rent control law in Islamabad for the last 30 years, but their demand has not been met as yet.

He said that Asad Umer, Federal Finance Minister had assured the local traders during his election campaign that if PTI was voted to power, it would arrange the passage of new rent law for Islamabad from parliament.

He stressed that Asad Umer should now honor his assurance to settle this long overdue issue of traders.

Rafat Farid, Senior Vice President ICCI said that government was reportedly planning to introduce fixed tax scheme for traders in Islamabad and said that ICCI would give its suggestions to the government on this issue.

He called upon the MCI to withdraw notices of trade license and signboard tax issued to local traders.

Khalid Chaudhry Chairman Traders Welfare Committee of ICCI also addressed the meeting.

The Committee decided with consensus to hold a convention of traders on the issue of promulgation of a balanced rent control act in Islamabad and Federal Finance Minister Asad Umer would be invited as Chief Guest at the occasion.