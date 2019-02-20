Share:

The United Nations court, formally known as the International Court of Justice (ICJ), will continue hearing the case pertaining to Indian spy Kulbhushan Jadhav today (Wednesday).

India will present its concluding arguments today as it presented its case first on Monday. The four-day public hearing in the case will end with Pakistan’s closing arguments on Thursday.

Pakistan presented its side on Tuesday and maintained that India has not responded to several key questions raised by Islamabad.

English Queen's Counsel Khawar Qureshi while speaking to reporters after the hearing was adjourned said, "You heard what I said, you can read my arguments. The position is clear; it's India that needs to answer the questions, not Pakistan. It's India that has behaved illegally, not Pakistan."

"I hope even tomorrow India might bring itself to provide answers to these various questions. It is still not too late. But if it doesn't, we are waiting to see that the court does," he added.