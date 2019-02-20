Share:

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday reserved its verdict in a petition of social worker Gulalai Ismail seeking removal of her name from the Exit Control List (ECL).

A single bench of IHC comprising Justice Aamer Farooq conducted the hearing of the petition moved by the social worker against the secretary interior for putting her name on ECL and reserved the same after hearing the arguments of both the sides.

During the hearing, a deputy attorney general appeared before the court and adopted that Gulalai is involved in anti-state activities while she is also involved in spreading propaganda against Pakistan army.

He said that all legal requirements were fulfilled before putting her name on the ECL.

Earlier, Ismail’s lawyer Babar Sattar had contended before the court that she was not a member of the Pashtun Tahaffuz Movement (PTM). Moreover, he said that the government has not declared PTM as a proscribed outfit.

He added that if Ismail’s name had been included in the no-fly list because it was believed that she was a member of the PTM, then the government should put the names of all the others who are members of the movement. The petitioner had moved the petition and sought removal of her name from the no-fly list. The court had already issued notices to interior secretary, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Director General and Immigration Director-General.

Gulalai Ismail was taken into custody by FIA on October 12 when she returned from the UK. After the arrest, the interior ministry had entered her name in the ECL. Her lawyer contended before the court that putting the name of his client on the ECL is totally illegal and in violation of basic human rights. He requested the court to issue orders to the concerned authorities to return travel documents and passport of his client.

The counsel informed the bench that his client is working on human rights since 2009. He said that the FIA arrested Gulalai on October 12 when she landed in Pakistan after her return from the UK. She was later released on bail.

He added that Gulalai was released from the FIA headquarters in Islamabad but her passport was withheld by the FIA officials.