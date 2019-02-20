Share:

Lahore - Pakistani nationals staying in the Indian city of Bikaner in Rajasthan state have been asked to leave the area within 48 hours. The Bikaner district collector Kumar Pal Gautam issued the orders on Monday with immediate effect, said a Times of India report.

The step was allegedly taken to avoid the building up of a law and order situation as anti-Pakistan and anti-Kashmir sentiment soars in India in the wake of the Pulwama attack, the newspaper said. The orders will remain applicable for a period of two months, or until they are cancelled. Those violating the orders face the threat of prosecution under Section 188 of the Indian Penal Code.

India has accused Pakistan of having a hand in the attack, but Pakistan rejects any insinuation and allegation that seeks to link it to Islamabad without an investigation. Pakistan’s FO had condemned the attack, saying that it was “a matter of grave concern”.