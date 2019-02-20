Share:

ISLAMABAD - All-rounder Imad Wasim has that Islamabad Region whole-heartedly supported him and made him an international cricketers.

In an interview with The Nation, Imad, who played in 2006 U-19 Cricket World Cup as captain of Pakistan team, said: “When I was not playing well and was running from pillar to post to get a chance to represent Pakistan team, it was Islamabad Region and especially President Shakil Shaikh, who stood behind me and supported me well, which helped me become an international cricketer.

“There is a big list of very talented players, who were supported by Shakil Shaikh. Hassan Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Abid Ali are prime examples of Islamabad Regions’ contributions towards Pakistan cricket,” he added.

The international cricketer said that Diamond Cricket Club and Islamabad Cricket Association always stood by him and other deserving players. “I want to condemn Metropolitan Cooperation Islamabad (MCI) and especially Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Ansar Aziz, who are trying to spoil the efforts of Islamabad Region of nourishing the raw talent. There are 5 to 6 first class cricket grounds in federal capital, where not only me, but other top Pakistani cricketers had played cricket. I don’t know why MCI/CDA want to conduct dubious and uncalled for operation in the name of vacating the cricket grounds, which are the nursery of producing quality cricketers for the country.”

Imad, who started playing cricket from Al-Muslim Cricket Ground F-11/1, said that future of the youngsters is at stake. “I not only condemn such anti-cricket policies of MCI and Mayor Islamabad, but also demand the government of taking the best possible action against such elements, who are trying to destroy careers of youth.”