ISLAMABAD - The National Assembly session will start today to take up matters including the visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and supplementary budget 2019.

The lower house of parliament, earlier summoned on Monday, was rescheduled to meet Wednesday due to visit of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman.

The opposition parties will ask details of the Saudi crown prince’s visit from the government, besides raising the matter of not inviting opposition parties’ leadership to the dinner hosted in his honour.

The opposition parties will also raise the matter related to recent India-Pakistan tension on Pulwama attack issue.

Prime Minister Imran Khan, in his statement, has made it clear that Pakistan will not think about retaliating if it comes under attack, it will most definitely retaliate.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Shah Mehmood Qureshi, sources said, will brief the lower house in length on both the matters, including significance of the Saudi crown prince’s visit and Pulwama attack issue.

The upcoming session of the National Assembly will also pass supplementary budget, which was presented in the previous 7th NA session. Over fifty recommendations from Senate on the mini-budget have already been presented in the National Assembly secretariat for discussion on it in.

These recommendations will either incorporate in the mini-budget or reject it with the majority of vote from treasury benches.

The mini-budget 2019 was presented in the National Assembly in January. The debate on this budget was not carried out in previous session, and now in the 8th session of NA opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif will initiate debate on it. The opposition had already expressed their reservations on the mini-budget budget.

The upper house of parliament adopted the recommendations on the Finance Supplementary (Second Amendment) Bill, 2019 including reduction in tax on per kilogram tobacco saying the enhancement of tax has devastated the growers, local manufacturers and small enterprises related to the tobacco.

Sources in treasury benches shared that the government parties’ members have been asked to ensure maximum strength to get the mini-budget passed easily with majority of vote.

The upcoming session of the national assembly will also conclude debate on President Arif Alvi’s address to joint session of the parliament. President Arif Alvi addressed the joint sitting over five months before but the government side could not initiate debate on it.

The opposition parties, sources said, may also raise the matter related to Hajj 2019 subsidy issue. The opposition senior members from all the parties had already rejected recent increase in Hajj expenses.