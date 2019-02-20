Share:

LAHORE - Mainstream opposition parties have backed Prime Minister Imran Khan for giving a befitting reply to Indian Prime Minister Narender Modi in response to latter’s war-mongering posture after the Pulwama episode.

“On the Pulwama issue, the entire country is on one page”, PPP chairman, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari told media in Germany, adding that no political party was doing politics on this issue.

Bilawal also made it clear that all political parties in Pakistan were in unison as far as country’s foreign policy was concerned.

However, the PPP chairman complained that the government was not taking the opposition into confidence on issues of national importance. “The government thinks for the PTI and not for Pakistan. Hence they didn’t take the opposition on board”.

Bilawal stressed that after an incident like Pulwama, the government should have called everyone together. “However, it is commendable that no one in the opposition has chosen to play politics on this issue”, he averred.

Condemning the Pulwama attack which led to a loss of many lives, Bilawal said that such attacks would not have happened had the Indian government allowed plebiscite in Kashmir.

Bilawal also welcomed Saudi Crown Prince’s visit to Pakistan, saying that country should have cordial relations with neighbouring states. Here, again, the PPP leader lamented that opposition was kept away from all events relating to the royal visit.

Senator Rehman Malik said that Modi should know that entire nation was united against Indian aggression. “Modi wants to win election through war mongering. But we will not let this happen”, he remarked while talking to the media here. “Modi should understand that entire world is well aware of his dirty plans”, Rehman said.

Leader of the Opposition Mian Shehbaz Sharif held Narendra Modi responsible for the Pulwama attack. Modi is behind whatever is happening in the Indian held Kashmir”, he observed. PML-N Senator Mushahid Hussain Syed termed Prime Minister’s speech “very appropriate” and said that entire nation was standing with the armed forces to thwart any possible aggression from the Indian side.

Amir Jamat-e-Islami, Senator Sirajul Haq warned India to refrain from waging war on Pakistan. He said India will receive a befitting response from Pakistan if it tried to invade its territory. “In the occupied Kashmir, India will meet the fate Russia and America in Afghanistan”, he said.