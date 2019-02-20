The Prime Minister approved in principle, the draft Strategic Economic Framework between Pakistan and Turkey at a meeting held here.
The Prime Minister directed for early finalization of the framework aiming at transforming the bilateral relations between the two countries into a broader growing strategic economic relationship. He directed relevant ministries to vigorously pursue this framework and put in place strong institutional arrangements for its implementation, once finalized.
The meeting was attended by relevant federal ministers and secretaries including Finance, Information and Broadcasting, IPC, Health, Commerce, Energy, Chairman BOI
Secretary EAD gave a detailed briefing on the contents and contours of the proposed framework. It was informed that during the Prime Minister's visit to Turkey in the first week of January this year, the top leadership of the two sides had agreed to transform the bilateral relationship into a long-term strategic trade, investment and economic relationship based on the principles of reciprocity and fairness.
The Finance Minister briefed the meeting that it is an integrated framework that has been built keeping in view the best interest of Pakistan, capitalizing on mutual complementarities and key advantages of the two economies, the framework so finalized will serve as the overarching strategic policy framework integrating all facets of existing bilateral economic cooperation into a single platform.
After approval by the Prime Minister in principle, the government of Pakistan is now sharing this draft framework with the Turkish side for their review and consideration before the same is finalized between the two countries in the coming weeks.