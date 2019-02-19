- 5:48 PM | February 20, 2019 Three UK MPs resign from Theresa May's Conservative Party
- 5:47 PM | February 20, 2019 ICCI asks govt to promulgate new rent law in Islamabad
- 3:21 PM | February 20, 2019 Newly-discovered dead star challenges concepts of how planetary systems evolve
- 2:03 PM | February 20, 2019 Erdogan, Mahathir Mohamad to visit Pakistan in March
- 1:32 PM | February 20, 2019 CJP Khosa indicates life imprisonment for false testimonies
- 12:59 PM | February 20, 2019 NAB arrests Speaker Sindh Assembly Agha Siraj Durrani
- 12:42 PM | February 20, 2019 ICJ to resume hearing Kulbhushan Jadhav case today
- 11:57 AM | February 20, 2019 GBDMA issues alert after glacier surge in Hunza
- 11:15 AM | February 20, 2019 UN to give $30 mn funds for 'Kamyab Jawan Program'
- 10:42 AM | February 20, 2019 Maleeha Lodhi briefs UN Secretary General about Indian atrocities in IoK
- 10:07 AM | February 20, 2019 Trump says Sanders ‘missed his time’ to become President
- 9:08 AM | February 20, 2019 Brazil mobilizing task force to deliver aid to Venezuelan border
- 11:17 PM | February 19, 2019 Police cracks down against kite flyers, drug peddlers
- 9:52 PM | February 19, 2019 Pakistan perfect for Saudi's economy vision: President
- 9:19 PM | February 19, 2019 Qureshi urges BJP to avoid endangering regional peace for political ends
- 8:49 PM | February 19, 2019 Any heinous act by India would receive befitting response: Rehman Malik
- 7:42 PM | February 19, 2019 Buzdar for timely utilization of development funds
- 7:18 PM | February 19, 2019 Nicaragua Court sentences Opposition Leaders to hundreds of years in jail
- 6:26 PM | February 19, 2019 Manchester United beat Chelsea to go through to FA Cup Quarter Final
- 3:36 PM | February 19, 2019 'Little to fight with': NATO reprimands Norway for lack of credible defence
