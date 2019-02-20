Share:

LAHORE - Lahore Qalandars owner and CEO Atif Rana Tuesday said Pakistan-leg of PSL-4 matches are still very much on the schedule and their preparations for the home matches in Lahore are in progress.

Talking to the Nation from Dubai, the Qalandars owner confirmed that there were rumours all around that the PSL-4 matches may not take place in Pakistan this year because of India’s threat in the wake of Pulwama attack but there was no official word so far in this regard.

About the rumours that foreign players have shown reluctant to come to Pakistan due to current Pak-India tension, Atif Rana said the foreign players of Lahore Qalandars have not shown any such reservations so far and they are ready to come and play in Pakistan.

About his team’s disastrous performance against Peshawar Zalmi, he said it were players, who have to showcase their skills in the field and the management could just provide them the best environment and facilities.

He said it was alarming for the management as well the way team exploded overnight after winning a very good match against the Karachi Kings 24 hours before. Atif Rana hoped the players would bounce back once again and bring consistency in their winning habit.

He said the weather played a major role in his team’s unceremonious downfall against Peshawar Zalmi as ball was swinging in cold conditions and batsmen remained failed to negotiate the moving ball. “Hasan Ali also bowled brilliantly that made it very difficult for our batsmen.”

Atif Rana urged the players to overcome this defeat and start delivering goods. “I hope the players would overcome their issues and start performing in upcoming matches. They have the ability to go through all the way and they only need start believing in them.”

About Hafeez injury, Atif Rana revealed that he would have to undergo knee surgery and could be remained on sidelines for a longer period. He also welcomed Salman Butt in Qalandars ranks and wished him good luck and hoped that he would proved a good addition and his presence would strengthen the batting line-up of the team.

Atif Rana also confirmed that AB de Villiers would continue captaining the team till the start of the eliminators in the Pakistan Super League’s fourth edition. “At the moment, we have a contract with De Villiers for first nine matches that also include last two fixtures to be played in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium. If our team advances to next stage we would try to convince him to stay with us.”