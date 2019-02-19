Share:

ISLAMABAD- Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) has decided to cancel the route permits of Public Service Vehicles (PSVs) in case of their involvement in misbehaving with passengers, route violations and overloading.

“Strict action will be taken against those transporters violating traffic rules repeatedly and their route permits would be cancelled after one warning.

The purpose is to provide better traffic facilities to the citizen,” said Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed.

The SSP (Traffic) said that route permits of PSVs would be cancelled in case of the involvement of their drivers in serious violation while one warning to be issued over minor violation.

He said that ITP was utilizing all resources to facilitate the general public and not only issuing traffic violation tickets to the PSVs for overcharging, misbehaviour of driver/conductor and incompletion of route but also cancelling the driving license of the PSVs drivers and route permits who were repeatedly found involved in same violation.

Special squads have already been constituted under supervision of SP (Traffic) Khalid Rasheed to check the route violation while Traffic Help Line with contact numbers 1915 or (051-9261992, 051-9261993) is established to resolve the public grievance well in time where every citizen can complain on the help line round the clock.

The SSP (Traffic) said that the route permit of those transporters involved in serious violation of traffic rules for more than one time would be cancelled.

He asked the transporters not to misbehave with passengers, follow the routes and drive public transport after having PSV license.

The SP (Traffic) said strict action would be taken against those involved in violating these parameters and their route permits would be sent to relevant Secretary Regional Transport Authority for cancellation.