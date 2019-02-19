Share:

ISLAMABAD - An exhibition of some 140 significant photos was opened here yesterday at National Library of Pakistan, covering 40 years of historical routes, development achievements, win-win cooperation and Reforms in China.

The display offered the visitors a glance on China’s 40 years since reform and opening up by the pictures selected for the exhibition.

The event was organized by Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China, China Cultural Center in Pakistan and National Library of Pakistan (National History and Literary Heritage Division) and co-hosted by China State Council Information Office and Chinese Embassy in Pakistan to celebrate 2019 Chinese Lunar New Year.

Joint Secretary National History and Literary Heritage Division, Junaid Ikhlaq, Cultural Counselor of Embassy of the People’s Republic of China to Pakistan, Zhang Heqing and Director National Library of Pakistan, Syed Ghayoor Hussain inaugurated the show while people from Chinese community and a large number of students were present on the occasion.

Director National Library of Pakistan introduced the audience with Cultural Revolution and reforms in China, celebration of Chinese New year and Developments in China. This exhibition is an attempt to create a link between people of Pakistan and China.

It is important to understand the culture of each other to know more about people. China and Pakistan have strong bond of friendship comprising 70 years of relations, he said.

The opening ceremony was followed by a special acrobatic, robotic dance and cultural performance by the students of International Grammar School Islamabad. The performers presented the traditional vibrant attires of both Pakistan and China.

The exhibition is part of series of activities organized to celebrate Chinese New Year in Pakistan by Cultural Office of the Embassy of the People’s Republic of China in Pakistan. The exhibition will remain open for public till February 24.