LAHORE - Pakistan blind cricket team captain Nisar Ali has termed the three one-day and T20 series against Sri Lanka as ‘tough and challenging’ and expressed the determination to live up to the expectation by giving decent fight to the opponents.

“We are all set to produce a better display of skills and we will be aiming to put up good show against Lanka in their own backyard,” he said on the eve of the departure of the team for Sri Lanka . The first one-day will be played on Feb 21, second on Feb 22 and third on Feb 25 at Colombo. The first match of the T20 series will be played on February 27, second on February 28 and third on March first at Colombo.

“We will be going out to make a clean sweep in both the formats of the game as our team is fully prepared to take on a tough challenge in a brave manner,” said blind team captain.