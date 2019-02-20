Share:

Rawalpindi-Two men and a woman were shot dead in separate firing incidents in different localities of the city here on Tuesday, informed official sources.

Rescue 1122 shifted the dead bodies to hospitals for autopsy while police registered cases and begun investigation, they said.

According to sources, in the first incident, four men having sophisticated weapons into hands stormed into a CNG Station located near Shah Bagh Town, Kallar Syedan and opened indiscriminate firing on a security guard namely Muhammad Siddique. They said on listening to the firing sound, the cashier of filling station Waqar Hussain rushed towards the guard to protect him from attackers.

A scuffle also occurred between the cashier and the attackers who also fired at him, sources said. In result, the guard and cashier died on the spot while the attackers managed to escape.

A heavy contingent of police, including Station House Officer (SHO) Police Station Kallar Syedan Zaheer Butt and investigators of Homicide Investigation Unit (HIU), reached the spot and inspected the crime scene besides collecting pieces of evidence and recording statements of eyewitnesses as part of their investigation.

“The reason behind the armed attack on guard was old enmity,” said a senior police officer. He said police the guard and the attackers were belonging to Kahuta. He said police are looking for the attackers after filing a murder case against them.

In the second incident, a group of three men launched an armed attack on a house while killing an elderly identified as Zaheen Bibi. The dead body was rushed to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital by the Rescue 1122 for post-mortem.

According to sources, a man namely Asad had divorced his wife who infuriated his in-laws. They said the three brothers-in-law of Asad have arrived at his house located near TCF School in Lakhan and opened indiscriminate firing.

on the family members. They said Asad’s mother came into range of firing and died on the spot. After committing the crime, the attackers managed to escape from the scene. Police rushed to the scene and begun the investigation. A murder case was registered against the attackers.