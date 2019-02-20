Share:

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister, Mahmood Khan has said that tourism force will be constituted for security of tourists in the province.

He stated this while presiding over a meeting regarding promotion of tourism in province, held in Peshawar on Wednesday.

Mahmood Khan directed the authorities concerned for constitute a comprehensive plan for promotion of tourism in the province, especially in the tribal districts.

The Chief Minister also directed for identification of new tourist resorts and acquisition of land for the purpose.