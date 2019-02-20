Share:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Malaysian Prime Minister Tun Dr. Mahathir bin Mohamad are scheduled to visit Pakistan in March on the invitation of Prime Minister (PM) of Pakistan Imran Khan.

Importantly, Malaysian PM Mahathir is likely to attend in the Pakistan Day parade on March 23 as a guest of honour.

Along with him, a delegation of traders and investors will also visit Pakistan for potential opportunities of business.

Furthermore, Malaysia is likely to abolish an import duty on Pakistan’s edible oil.

Moreover, several agreements are likely to be inked between Pakistan and Turkey as Turkey has expressed interest in investment on China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) projects.

According to sources, major defence deals could also be achieved between Pakistan and Turkey.