Representatives of United Nations on Wednesday have met Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan and announced to give $30 million funds for youth.

In a mission to empower the youth of Pakistan, UN has pledged its support to ‘Kamyab Jawan Program’ and said that 0.2 million youngsters will be assisted financially.

The premier also thanked the UN representatives for the funds.

Basically, the program is meant to create one million job opportunities through Small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) sector which would economically empower youth.

An official of Youth Affairs Department said that in this program, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Authority (SMEDA) will find the top most business ventures in the local and international market.

He said PM’s Youth Affairs would extend its maximum support for improving technical and vocational training to youth.